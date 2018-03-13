Police search after car smashes into wall in Walton-le-Dale

A car smashed into a garden wall and landed on its roof in Walton-le-Dale overnight, say police.

Patrols discovered the car at the junction of Chorley Road and Duddle Lane just before 2.15am on Tuesday, March 13.

Police say the vehicle, which had not been involved in any form of pursuit, had been using false plates.

The occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle and police dogs were called in to help with the search.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said in a post to Twitter: "Somehow [the occupants] escaped without serious injury over several garden fences.

"Despite the tenacious efforts of our dog patrol disappeared into the night.

"Plenty of Forensics."

Police enquiries are on-going.