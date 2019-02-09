Police 'save woman's life' after she enters water at Preston Docks

Have your say

The life of a woman who entered the water at Preston Docks has been 'undoubtedly' saved by police officers.

Officers from Preston were called to the city's docks at around 10pm last night.

They received reports of a "distressed" woman who had entered the water.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said that officers "rushed" to where the woman was and "managed to pull her from the icy waters".

They added that the actions of these officers "undoubtedly" saved her life.

"Further patrols and our NHS colleagues rushed to the scene to provide help," the spokesman explained.

"The female is now safe and receiving the help she deserves."

Members of the public took to social media to praise the officers involved, recommending that they are put forward for a Royal Humane Society award

The Post has approached Lancashire Police for further information