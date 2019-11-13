Police's thanks after Preston drugs raid

Have your say

Police have thanked residents for information which led to a drugs raid in Preston on Wednesday morning

Officers from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the drugs warrant at an address on Basil street.

A police spokesman said entry was forced and a quantity of drugs located at the premises.

"This is a result of working in partnership with our local community and acting on the information that you provide to eradicate drug dealers and reduce the impact they have on society.

"We would like to thank all residents for reporting information regarding this address as without this, this type of action could not take place.

"We actively encourage residents to continue to work with Preston Police.

"Remember you can report to our 101 service, or anonymously at crime stoppers 0800 555 111."