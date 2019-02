Have your say

This shot of a helmetless and plateless mini bike rider in Lancashire raised the hackles of police officers tonight.

Here's what Lancashire Road Police posted on social media this evening: "Team 3 TacOps are keen to identify this male who thinks its ok to speed along pavement & road on a motor bike without helmet & reg plate in the Heysham area.

"We can check his licence, insurance & tax too. Please only reply with names directly to 2765@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."

