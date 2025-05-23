It was a case of police to the rescue for a heartbroken pensioner after his mobility scooter was taken from outside a shop in Leyland.

The man had been in a shop on Hough Lane in Leyland while the incident took place.

Quick-thinking officers rushed to the scene and, within less than two hours, had found the vehicle and later identified, through numerous enquiries, two boys aged 12 and 15 who will now be dealt with for theft.

South Ribble Police have reunited a heartbroken pensioner with his mobility scooter which was taken from outside a Leyland shop on Hough Lane on Friday. | South Ribble Police

They posted a picture of one of their officers personally returning the scooter to its very happy owner.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Here’s a story with a happy ending for a Friday.

“This afternoon, we received a report from an elderly man that his mobility scooter had been stolen from outside a shop on Hough Lane in Leyland whilst he was shopping.

“Within less than two hours, our officers had found the vehicle and later identified, through numerous enquiries, two boys aged 12 and 15 who will now be dealt with for theft.”