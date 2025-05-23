Police reunite heartbroken pensioner with his mobility scooter taken from outside Leyland shop

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 18:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It was a case of police to the rescue for a heartbroken pensioner after his mobility scooter was taken from outside a shop in Leyland.

The man had been in a shop on Hough Lane in Leyland while the incident took place.

Quick-thinking officers rushed to the scene and, within less than two hours, had found the vehicle and later identified, through numerous enquiries, two boys aged 12 and 15 who will now be dealt with for theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South Ribble Police have reunited a heartbroken pensioner with his mobility scooter which was taken from outside a Leyland shop on Hough Lane on Friday. South Ribble Police have reunited a heartbroken pensioner with his mobility scooter which was taken from outside a Leyland shop on Hough Lane on Friday.
South Ribble Police have reunited a heartbroken pensioner with his mobility scooter which was taken from outside a Leyland shop on Hough Lane on Friday. | South Ribble Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They posted a picture of one of their officers personally returning the scooter to its very happy owner.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Here’s a story with a happy ending for a Friday.

This afternoon, we received a report from an elderly man that his mobility scooter had been stolen from outside a shop on Hough Lane in Leyland whilst he was shopping.

“Within less than two hours, our officers had found the vehicle and later identified, through numerous enquiries, two boys aged 12 and 15 who will now be dealt with for theft.”

Related topics:South RibblePolicePensioner
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice