Police respond to criticism after a distressed woman is arrested for 'causing a nuisance' after falling from a bridge in Penwortham

A 26-year-old woman was arrested this morning after she fell off a bridge in Penwortham.



Police were called to Liverpool Road shortly before 5am after concerns were reported for the well-being of a woman on the A59 flyover.

Liverpool Road and the flyover were closed in both directions whilst police attended the scene.

Police said the 26-year-old woman came off the bridge and landed onto a stationary lorry on the road below.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but police said she was not believed to be seriously injured.

Lancashire Police came under criticism from the public after it confirmed that the woman had been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Many people asked why the woman, who is understood to have been in an acutely distressed state, was arrested for 'causing a nuisance'.

Lancashire Police told the Post that it was unable to provide specific details around the circumstances as they wished to respect the woman’s privacy.

But the force said it followed 'legal and ethical guidelines' and the woman was 'treated with dignity and respect' whilst under arrest.

Police also confirmed that the woman has not been detained under the Mental Health Act.

A spokesman said: "We have a duty of care to safely detain people in our custody and there are legal and ethical guidelines we must follow.

"It is important that those under arrest are treated with dignity and respect.

"They are assessed to see whether they have additional needs such as mental health support or any medical requirements and are supported accordingly."