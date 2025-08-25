Breaking

Police release statement following 'man removed from the water' in Southport

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 18:11 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 18:14 BST
Emergency services are in Southport following an incident this afternoon.

At 4.20pm, officers and other emergency services were called to Southport Marine Lake on Southport Promenade after a concern for the safety of a man.

Man removed from water in Southport Marine Lakeplaceholder image
Man removed from water in Southport Marine Lake | Google

A man was removed from the water and has been taken to hospital for assessment. A cordon is now in place covering some of the lake. The police have asked for people’s patience as their work continues.

Detective Inspector Pete Rexwinkel said: “The incident took place close to the Royal Clifton Hotel, at a busy time on this warm bank holiday Monday.

Adding: “If anyone saw what happened and can provide any information, please come forward to officers at the scene or via 101 or online.”

You can contact police via @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, on our force website, or by calling 101 with reference 649.

