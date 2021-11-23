Post-mortem examinations have shown that both died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has now been detained under the Mental Health Act

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police commented: "The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest developments and are being supported by liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them.

The deceased have now been formally identified as Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60.

Det Chief Insp Pauline Stables, of the Force Major Investigation added: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and friends of Tricia and Anthony. I appreciate that their deaths and the manner in which they died must have been a terrible shock to those who knew them.

“While we have arrested one man – who has now been detained under the Mental Health Act – our enquiries into this incident are very much ongoing and if anyone has any information which could help us I would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.