Police release images of alleged Preston North End hooligans after violent clashes with Blackburn fans at Ewood Park

The men are believed to have been involved in post-match clashes with Rovers fans during the Lancashire Derby in Blackburn on March 9.

These men are wanted by police after fighting broke out between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End fans at an EFL Championship game at Ewood Park on March 9

Police had been called at around 4.25pm following reports of fighting after the EFL Championship game at Ewood Park.

The group are alleged to have been involved in violent clashes with rival supporters in the Northgate area of Blackburn before they were dispersed by officers and escorted from the area.



One Rovers fan was punched in the face and had to be taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital to be treated for a head injury.



Seven men were later spoken to by police in connection with the disorder.

Following enquiries over the past four months, police say they now want to speak to three men (pictured), who are believed to be Preston North End fans.

PC Dan Fish, Lancashire Police’s Football Risk Management Officer, said: "We want to identify a number of men in connection with disorder following a football match in Blackburn.

"We are appealing for information following serious disorder involving Blackburn Rovers and Preston North Ends fans in March.



"We particularly want to speak to these three men in connection with our enquiries.



"Since the incident took place we have tried to identify these individuals with the support of fans and both clubs, but as yet have no further information.



"We are now launching a public appeal to identify them. If you know those pictured, please come forward."



Anyone with information can call 101 or email 545@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0414 of March 9.



Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.