Police want to speak to a man in connection with the theft of a bicycle outside McDonald's in Leyland.

Police are investigating the theft which happened outside the McDonald's in Centurion Way, Leyland on Friday October 5.

Police want to speak to this man after the theft of a bicycle near Mcdonald's Restaurant, Centurian Way, Leyland.

If anyone has any information please contact police on 101 and quote log number LC-20181005-1409 or email 7623@lancashire.pnn.police.uk