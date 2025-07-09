Police release image of man they want to speak to in connection with ongoing Preston rape investigation

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into a report of rape in Preston.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into a report of rape in Preston.”

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into a report of rape in Preston. | Preston Police

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1593 of 2nd July 2025.

For immediate sightings call 999.

