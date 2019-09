Police want to trace this woman in connection with a fraud at Carphone Warehouse in Fishergate, Preston.

The incident happened on August 10.

This is the woman police want to speak to in connection with a fraud at Carphone Warehouse in Fishergate, Preston

If you recognise her, please contact 101 or email 5572@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting 04/144704/19

For the latest information on Fraud including reporting you can visit the Action Fraud website.