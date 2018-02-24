Police release CCTV of suspect as they investigate Lancaster burglary

Have your say

A burglary in Westbourne Road, Lancaster, has sparked a hunt for the man pictured in this CCTV footage, which was released by police.

Officers want anybody who recognises him to get in touch, and said he is wanted for questioning about the break-in, which happened on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was described as 5ft 9in tall, and of a medium build.

Police can be called on 101, or by email: aimee.monk2@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.