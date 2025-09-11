Police release CCTV of man they want to speak to in connection with Preston Tesco Express thefts
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into thefts from a Tesco Express store.
The thefts are believed to have taken place from Tesco Express on Longridge Road, Preston recently.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Do you know the man in this image? We would like to speak to him in relation to an investigation into thefts from Tesco Express on Longridge Road, Preston.”
If you can help police identify him, please call 101 quoting the log number 0304 of 9th September 2025 or email [email protected]