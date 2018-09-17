Police release CCTV images after man robbed at knifepoint and driven to cash machine

Preston Police have released images of two men and a woman they want to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery.

Police say a man, 61, was robbed at knifepoint in Walton le Dale at around 2.15pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 27) when a man entered a house and made demands for money whilst holding two kitchen knives and a barbell weight to the victim’s throat.

Police also want to trace this man and woman

He took £250 in cash and debit cards and demanded the victim to drive into the town centre to withdraw more money from his bank. As they got near to the Yew Tree pub car park, the victim pulled over and ran inside to ask someone to call the police.

The offender then made off from the area towards London Road on a bicycle which he had put inside the victim’s van.

The victim’s bank card was used a couple of days later at Tesco Express on Friargate. Another debit card was also used at a petrol station on New Hall Lane.

We need anyone who knows the people in these images to come forward and speak to us. If you recognise them, you can email Sam.Plummer@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01257 246176. If you fail to get an answer you can ring 101 quoting crime number SA1818098.