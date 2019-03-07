Police release CCTV image of suspected phone thief targeting McDonald's in Preston

Have your say

A thief who stole a mobile phone from a customer in a McDonald's restaurant has been caught on CCTV.

Police have released an image of a man who is suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a customer at McDonald's in the Capitol Centre, Preston.

Police are investigating the theft of a mobile phone that happened at McDonald's at the Capitol Centre, Preston at 2.15 PM on Tuesday, February 5.

The theft happened at 2.15pm on Tuesday, February 5.

Police are appealing for any information that might help them in their investigation.

If you know who he is, email PC Cahill on 6905@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.