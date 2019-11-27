Police release CCTV footage of Blackburn mobile phone thief suspect

Police are are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in Blackburn.



A woman in her 30s was using her mobile phone on Barbara Castle Way when she was approached by a man at around 7.50pm on November 4.

Following CCTV enquiries, police would like to identify this man after

The man grabbed the phone from her before turning and running away.

Two people had been walking in front of the victim, with a man chasing the offender, but he made off from the scene.

Following CCTV enquiries, detectives are appealing for information to find the offender, as well as to speak to the two people who had been walking in front of the victim.

Det Con Rubina Akoo, of Blackburn CID, said: “This was a shocking incident where the victim has been approached from behind and had her mobile phone snatched from her hand.

“The CCTV shows the offender running from the scene, as well as the two people who had been walking in front of the victim. We want to identify these individuals.

“We believe someone will recognise the offender and can assist with our enquiries.”

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, looking gaunt and pale in appearance.

He was wearing a dark-coloured deer stalker hat and a red zip-up bomber jacket.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 4216@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1488 of November 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org