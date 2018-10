Have your say

Police have reassured parents after reports that a man tried to abduct a schoolgirl on a busy road in Preston.

Rumours circulated the Fulwood area after an incident on Wednesday.

But a spokesman for Lancashire Police dismissed suggestions that a pupil had been grabbed by a man in Black Bull Lane.

"We had a report about a man in the area acting suspiciously," he said.

"We have looked into it and there is no suggestion that he tried to grab a girl or anything like that."