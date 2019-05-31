Police raid Penwortham home and arrest two teen boys and a woman for assault

An early morning police raid at a home in Penwortham has led to the arrest of two teenage boys and a woman.



Four police vans and a patrol car attended the home in Liverpool Road at around 7.30am this morning (May 31).

Two teenage boys and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested following a raid at a home in Liverpool Road, Penwortham on Friday morning (May 31)

Officers were seen searching the home and garage before three people were led outside and placed in a police van.

Lancashire Police said the arrests were in connection with a violent assault in April which left a man with a broken leg.

A police spokesman said: "Three people have today (Friday, May 31) been arrested in connection with a public order offence and assault in Penwortham.



"The arrests follow an incident in Liverpool Road on April 9 where a man suffered a serious knee injury.



"A 22-year-old woman and two boys aged 17 and 15, all from Penwortham, have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assault and are currently in custody."

All three suspects are understood to be related. They remain in custody.