Police probe shooting in Morecambe

Police are investigating a shooting in Morecambe which left a woman with serious injuries.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 12.30am today (Saturday, December 2) to an address on Buttermere Avenue where paramedics were treating a woman with facial injuries.

The woman, 29, told police she had walked into her living room after hearing a knock at the window.

She then heard a loud bang, the window shattered and she was hit in the face.

She is currently at the Royal Preston Hospital undergoing surgery for facial injuries caused by what is believed to be shotgun pellets.

Her injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and have launched a full investigation.

Extra police patrols are in the area to reassure the local community.

Detective Superintendent Simon Giles said: “This was an extremely serious incident and it is only a matter of luck that the victim was not more seriously hurt or even killed and I need the public’s help to track down those responsible.

“While I do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community I understand that this may cause some concern and I’d reassure the public that we have a major investigation running in order to locate and arrest those responsible.”

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated and extra patrols have been deployed in the affected area.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact police on 101 quoting log number 0035 of Saturday, December 2nd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”