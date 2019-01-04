Police patrols increased after handgun fired at home in 'targeted attack' in Preston

Police have been called after a gun was fired at a home - in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

Officers were called to Garstang Road near Fulwood and Broughton Cricket Club at 8.25am today where they found damage to the porch window of a home.

The scene in Garstang Road

Following initial investigations, police believe a handgun was fired by a man towards the property at 11.45pm yesterday.

Detective Inspector Martin Pearson: “We have launched an investigation following this incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or who has information which could assist to get in touch.

“It is only by good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt or even killed in this incident and we will do all we can to find those responsible.

“I would reassure people that this incident was not directed at the general public is believed to be a targeted attack.

Police presence in Garstang Road

"Patrols have been increased in the area.”

Two police cars and two police vans were seen at the property at around 1pm today, with multiple officers on the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0268 of January 4 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.