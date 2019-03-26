Police officer wins appeal against dismissal for using racial slurs

A police officer who was sacked for using racist language on a night out with colleagues has won an appeal against her dismissal.

A disciplinary hearing in June heard PC Katie Barratt, of Northumbria Police, used derogatory terms about staff in a Newcastle takeaway while she was drunkenly waiting for a pizza.

She appealed against the decision to fire her from her job and a panel on Monday agreed the force could have used a less severe punishment.

The original misconduct hearing was told she made the comments to colleagues and they were not heard by the staff in the Spice of Punjab.

Superior officers were informed about what she had said on the Christmas night out in 2017 and an investigation was launched.

Ms Barratt was sacked after a misconduct hearing at Houghton police station in Tyne and Wear last year.

Following the outcome of her appeal against her dismissal, the head of Northumbria's professional standards department said it will review the panel's decision.

Detective Superintendent Sav Patsalos said this second hearing "agreed the language she used was unacceptable and agreed with the finding of gross misconduct".

He added: "This was recognised by a colleague who rightly came forward to report the comments and this reflects the culture within the force where people have the confidence to speak up and challenge this kind of behaviour.

"We expect officers and staff to maintain the highest levels of professionalism at all times and I want to assure the public that we are committed to taking positive action when individuals fall below the expected standards of behaviour."

According to reports, she could be entitled to £15,000 in back pay.