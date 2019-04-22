Police officer kicked and punched to the ground in Preston railway station attack

Have your say

Two men have been arrested after a police officer was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground at Preston Railway Station.



The officer had been called to assist train staff with two unruly passengers who had been refused travel on a Manchester-bound train.

The men had been told they could not travel on the train due to "drunken and unacceptable behaviour" at around 10pm last night (Sunday, April 21).

But the men refused to vacate the train and staff had to call British Transport Police for help.

However, the pair's aggressive behaviour only escalated with the arrival of the officer to the scene.

After asking the men to leave the station, the officer was subjected to a vicious and sustained assault.

The men set upon the officer and punched him to the ground before repeatedly kicking and stomping on him.

The outnumbered officer managed to subdue the men with pepper spray as he waited for backup.

Bloodied and battered, the officer managed to detain one of the men as the pair tried to flee the scene.

The man was arrested at the scene and his accomplice was arrested by officers shortly afterwards.

The officer was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Two men are in custody tonight after a police officer was attacked at Preston Station.

"The officer was hit and knocked to the ground then repeatedly kicked and punched after the pair had been refused travel.

"He still managed to arrest one before backup arrived.

"Pepper spray was used to subdue the males.

"The officer sustained multiple cuts and abrasions and bruising from being kicked in the back whilst on the ground.

"He's in remarkable spirits and receiving support from colleagues."

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police tweeted his support on behalf of Lancashire Police.

He said: "Hope the officer is OK. Well done getting them locked up. Best wishes from Lancashire Police."