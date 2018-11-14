Police officer 'had sexually explicit conversation with paedophile'

A police constable had a sexually explicit conversation with a convicted paedophile on WhatsApp and over text messages, a misconduct panel has heard.

John Storie, who did not report the paedophile to police, allegedly encouraged the offender to describe child sexual abuse and requested images and videos on December 20 last year, Essex Police said.

A disciplinary panel ruled his actions were gross misconduct and he would have been sacked if he had not already been medically retired in September, the force said.

The former officer, who was based in Colchester, was found to have committed no criminal offence, Tuesday's hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Mr Storie, who did not attend the hearing, had been suspended from duty since May while an investigation was conducted.

The investigation also found he had two live rounds of ammunition at his home.

He accepted a caution for having these without a firearms certificate.

The panel, led by legally qualified chairwoman Monica Daley, ruled that the former officer breached professional standards of behaviour of integrity, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct, in relation to the conversation about child sexual abuse.

Panel members also found he breached professional standards of behaviour of integrity and discreditable conduct in relation to the ammunition offence.

Speaking after the hearing, panel member Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "For an officer to engage in sexually explicit conversation with a sex offender and to not report him is vile and reprehensible."

Mr Storie will be placed on a College of Policing barred list, ensuring he can never work in policing again.