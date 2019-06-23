Police make another appeal for whereabouts of wanted Preston man

Police have made another appeal for information as to the whereabouts of a Preston man who failed to turn up to court.

Aidan Craigie, 19, also known as Carter, is wanted on warrant after failing to attend Preston Crown Court on May 17.

He was due to stand trial in relation to a number of burglary offences alleged to have happened in the Ashton area between January 2019 and May 2019.

Aidan is from Ashton on Ribble and is known to have associated in recent weeks in the Ashton, Broadgate and Brookfield areas of Preston along with Clayton Brook and Bamber Bridge.

He is 5ft 9in tall of medium build. He has blue eyes and has since grown his light brown hair which is now longer than his photo.

If you have any information about Aidan’s whereabouts please call 01772 209735. Alternatively email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting warrant number S34754.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.