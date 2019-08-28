Police launch murder investigation in Lancaster after late-night stabbing

A manhunt is under way in Lancaster after a man was stabbed and died.

Police were called at shortly after 1050pm on Tuesday night to reports of an assault at an address on Tarnsyke Road.

Officers attended and found local man Lee Farrington, 29, with a serious stab wound to his leg. He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but died there this morning (August 28th).

Nobody has been arrested at this stage however, detectives are keen to trace three males who were believed to be at the address at the time of the attack.

DCI Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the family of Lee Farrington who are understandably devastated at their loss. They are being supported by a family liaison officer.

“We need to speak to three males, two in their mid-teens and one in his mid-twenties, who we think were involved in this incident. If you think you may have seen them in the Tarnsyke Road area between the hours of 10pm and midnight last night, please get in touch. I would also urge these people to search their conscience and do the right thing by attending the nearest police station.

“Similarly if you know anything about the incident or who was involved, we urgently need to speak to you.

“Lastly, I would like to reassure the local community that we believe that Lee and the people involved in his death are known to each other and there is no wider threat to people in the area. We have however stepped up patrols so please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1734 of 27th August. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.