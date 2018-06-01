Police launch manhunt after knife-point raid on city bookies

Police have launched an appeal after a knifeman threatened staff at a Preston bookies.

A blade-wielding raider jumped onto the counter of Betfred on Blackpool Road, at 8.40am yesterday morning

Do you recognise the raider?

He threatened a shocked assistant with the large knife.

He demanded cash from the till but fled empty handed, but left an assistant ‘shaken’.

Now police have issued an image of the man they are hunting in connection with the robbery.

The man was hooded and wearing dark glasses.

PC Dan Armstrong said: “This was an extremely frightening experience for the shop assistant who has been left very shaken by the incident.

“Fortunately the man did not manage to steal any money, however we are still very keen to speak to him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Preston CID on 01772 209745 quoting log 0408 of June 1st.