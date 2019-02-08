Police launch crackdown on 'groups of youths' in Penwortham

Police are launching a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Penwortham after receiving a 'surge' of complaints about groups of youths.

Lancashire Police have taken to social media to calm residents' worries after receiving a number of complaints regarding youths in the Kingsfold area of the town.

Kingsfold Drive, Penworthan

A police spokesman said: "We have received a surge of calls and complaints about groups of youths upon Kingsfold, Penwortham.

"We are aware of the increase in anti-social behaviour and the neighbourhood team have started a range of procedures and tasking to eliminate the problem."

They added: "We would like to reassure residents that all information received is being acted upon and taken into account as we try to deal with this on going issue.

"We ask for your cooperation as we try to tackle the issue to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the area.

"Have a safe end to your week."