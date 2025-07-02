Police issue statement after cat caught in barbaric gin trap in Beaumont area in Lancaster
Morecambe, Lancaster and Wyre Rural Task Force are currently investigating the incident which happened the weekend of June 21/22 in the Beaumont area.
Gin traps have been illegal since 1958!
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
What is a gin trip?
A gin trap is a type of animal trap, commonly used in the past, that employs a spring-loaded mechanism to snap shut on an animal's leg or foot.
These traps were known for causing severe injury and were frequently used to catch small animals like rats and rabbits.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the cat has an injury to the foot but thankfully nothing is broken and is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with information on this should contact [email protected].