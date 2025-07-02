Police have issued a statement after a distressed cat was found trapped in a barbaric gin trap n Lancaster.

Morecambe, Lancaster and Wyre Rural Task Force are currently investigating the incident which happened the weekend of June 21/22 in the Beaumont area.

Gin traps have been illegal since 1958!

What is a gin trip?

A gin trap is a type of animal trap, commonly used in the past, that employs a spring-loaded mechanism to snap shut on an animal's leg or foot.

These traps were known for causing severe injury and were frequently used to catch small animals like rats and rabbits.

Gin traps have been largely outlawed in many places due to the cruelty associated with their use.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the cat has an injury to the foot but thankfully nothing is broken and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on this should contact [email protected].