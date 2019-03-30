Police issue photograph of man wanted over attack on family

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to over an attack on a family.

A man aged is his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a teenage girl were walking towards their parked car on Trinity Way in the Strangeways area of Manchester city centre when they were approached by a man who tried to get in their vehicle.

Police wanted to speak to this man over an attack on a family in Manchester

The man attacked the family before fleeing on foot, Greater Manchester Police said.

The family were taken to hospital for treatment after the attack, which took place at around 10.40pm on Tuesday February 19.

The man was left with hand injuries, the woman suffered facial injuries, and the girl had concussion.