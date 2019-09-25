Police issue CCTV image of suspect in Preston sex attack

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a young woman was sexually assaulted in Preston in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack happened at around 4:20am when the victim, aged 18, became separated from her friends and walked along Lancaster Road from Church Street.

When she has reached the junction with Harris Street at the side of Sessions House, she met a man. After a brief interaction, they have walked onto Lord Street, where it is believed that the woman was sexually assaulted on a grassed area.

The man then walked off but returned to the area a few minutes later and tried to talk to the victim. He then headed back on to Lancaster Road.

DI Martin Pearson from Preston Police said: “Following CCTV enquiries, we have have identified the man in the video footage as someone that we want to speak to.

“We think that the person responsible for this sickening offence has been in and around the city centre, particularly Friargate and the market area, before attacking this woman.

“If you saw him or perhaps interacted with him, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Officers are also offering safety advice to revellers visiting Preston.

DI Pearson continued: “We don’t want people to be alarmed and would advise people to go ahead and enjoy their nights out as normal. I would however suggest that people remain vigilant and stay with their groups of friends.

“Police will be in and around the city centre and so if anyone has any concerns, please speak to an officer.”

The suspect is described as possibly Asian, around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins, of medium build with a stubbly beard and dark, spiky, fluffy hair. He was wearing a light coloured jacket.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209702 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 323 of September 22nd.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org