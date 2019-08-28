Police issue ANOTHER dispersal order in Preston after anti social behaviour reports

Police have again issued a dispersal order in Preston tonight.

The order is in place in the Skeffington Road area of Preston tonight following what police say are several incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The Section 34 order (Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014) gives police the power to ask people to leave certain areas. The order will continue until 7.45pm tomorrow.

The order will be reviewed again tomorrow and further orders will be implemented if necessary.

Inspector Chris Abbott, of Preston Police, said: “Today there have been several incidents of anti-social behaviour, which we know will have had an impact on how safe people feel in their neighbourhood. As a result I have authorised this dispersal order.

“Anti-social behaviour covers a range of offences and can involve harm to an individual, to the wider community or to the environment, leaving victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.

“We are committed to tackling this type of crime and if necessary, further dispersal orders will be authorised when this one has ended.

"We continue to ask parents of children in the area to be intrusive as to their whereabouts and their activities when they are not at home.”