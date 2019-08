Have your say

Police have been called in to investigate a "suspicious" fire in a derelict garage in Lancaster.

Fire crews were called to Hareruns House apartments in Slyne Road at around 7am today.

The blaze was in the roof of a brick garage and had spread to a neighbouring property, causing a partial wall collapse.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "Crews have requested attendance of the police as the fire is deemed to be of suspicious origin."