Police investigate sudden death of 35-year-old man in Lostock Hall

The sudden death of a 35-year-old man at a flat in Lostock Hall prompted a police investigation yesterday (Thursday, April 4).
Police and paramedics were called to a block of flats opposite the Pleasant Retreat pub in Watkin Lane at 12.20pm.
A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances of his death have not been confirmed.
A number of police cars and a CSI van were seen outside the building yesterday afternoon.
The building was later cordoned off as forensics investigated the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 12.20pm yesterday (April 4) to reports of a sudden death at an address on Watkin Lane in Lostock Hall.
"Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious."