Police investigate report of woman assaulting baby near Leyland train station

A member of the public reported his concerns to police after he allegedly witnessed the woman harming her young child in Moss Lane, near Leyland train station, at around 11.35am.

Officers attended and conducted house to house enquiries, but the woman and her child could not be found.

An ambulance was seen parked near The Railway pub in the evening, whilst officers checked CCTV footage from local businesses. It is not clear at this stage whether the ambulance call-out was related to the police investigation.

Leyland neighbourhood policing team said their enquiries ‘didn’t bring any leads’ and officers are now appealing to the public for help.

A police spokesman said: “The details we have are Moss Lane in Leyland, time 11.35am, where a concerned member of public witnessed a female assaulting her baby.

"Although he rang police she had long gone when we arrived and house to house and CCTV didn't bring any leads.

"She is described as a white female, 5ft 6ins height, with long brown hair, wearing a burgundy coat with grey tracksuit underneath.

"Baby approximately two years of age in a dark coloured pram with a rain cover and wearing a white hat.

"He (member of the public ) thinks they may have walked down Chapel Brow.

"If anyone has any knowledge about this incident or perhaps the description of the female has struck a chord with someone, please ring 101 quoting Log 20220404-0434.”