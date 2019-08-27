Police investigate gunshots being fired in Ribbleton

Have your say

A police investigation is underway after a number of gunshots were heard in the Moor Nook area of Ribbleton yesterday (Monday, August 26).



Police were called to Moor Nook estate shortly after 5pm after concerned residents reported hearing shots being fired at the junction of Pope Lane and Grizedale Crescent, near the motorway (M6) bridge.

There have been no reports of injuries, but officers are appealing for the public's help in identifying those involved in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 5pm today (Monday, August 26) to reports of the sound of shots being fired on Pope Lane in Preston.

"Officers attended and an investigation is in its early stages to identify those involved.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1206 of Monday, August 26.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/B7hUO