Police investigate disappearance of second missing woman from Accrington

Following the disappearance of Lindsay Birbeck, another unconnected police search is underway into reports of a second missing woman from Accrington.

Pamela King, 57, of Water Street, was last seen on August 5 in Blackburn.

Police said Pamela last spoke to a relative on the phone on August 7. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family said it is not unusual for Pamela to leave home to travel by herself, but they said she usually remains in regular contact.

They have now had no contact from her for nearly two weeks and are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Due to their fears for her welfare, the family reported Pamela missing yesterday (Monday, August 19).

Insp Dave Clarke, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for information about a missing woman from Accrington.

"We are concerned following Pamela’s disappearance and would urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

"Pamela being absent from her home for prolonged periods is not out of the ordinary and she has previously travelled to Ireland and may have shown an intention to travel to Scotland.

"However her family have now received no contact from her for nearly two weeks and would like to know she is safe and well.

"Her disappearance is not being linked to investigation to find Lindsay Birbeck, who is also missing from the Accrington area."

Anyone with information about Pamela or her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0714 of August 19.