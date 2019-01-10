Police in Preston searching for ‘violent’ offender

Police are searching for a ‘violent’ Preston man – and have warned the public not to approach him but to inform officers immediately.

John McKechnie, 24, of West Park Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, is wanted on prison recall and in connetion with burglary offices.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build, with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven.

He has links to the Larches, Savick, Ashton, Ribbleton and city centre areas.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “We are warning anyone who sees McKechnie not to approach him but instead contact police immediately.

“He is wanted on prison recall and for a burglary offence in Bold Street in Preston in December.

“We urgently need to locate this individual and strongly appeal to the public to contact police with any information that will lead to an arrest.

“He is believed to be violent and we would urge people not to approach him, but instead contact police providing a clothing description if seen.

“I would urge anyone who knows where McKechnie is to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209729 or (01772) 209783 or email 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. In an emergency, always call 999.