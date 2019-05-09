Police identify suspects in Penwortham pizza shop attack

Have your say

Detectives have identified two men after a man was attacked outside a pizza takeaway in Penwortham.

At around 12.10am on Sunday, April 28, a man in his 20s was allegedly attacked after he left Papa John’s Pizza on Liverpool Road.

Detectives have identified two men after a man was attacked outside Papa John's Pizza in Penwortham on Sunday, April 28.

The man suffered a broken leg and swelling to his face and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police initially appealed for information about the violent attack last month before releasing CCTV images of the suspects.

A police spokesman said: "Following CCTV enquiries, two men have been identified and are helping police with their enquiries."