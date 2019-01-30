Police hunting for missing Lancashire pensioner have found a body

Have your say

Police hunting for a pensioner who left his home this morning wearing only a dressing gown have found a body.

Alec Baxter, 81, was last seen this morning at his home on Old Hollow Lane.

Police issued an urgent appeal for him, saying they were extremely concerned as he had left the house wearing just a red dressing gown, despite the cold weather.

After a day of searching, police confirmed that a body has been found.

A police spokesman said: "The body has yet to be formally identified but it is sadly believed to be Mr Baxter. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.