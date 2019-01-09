Police hunt underway after father attacked with hammers in front of his infant daughter and wife

Have your say

Police are searching for two men after a man was attacked with hammers in front of his wife and child.

The incident happened shortly after 7:20pm on New Year’s Eve (Monday, 31 December).

Edleston Street (Google)

Police said that two Asian men then pulled up alongside a house on Edleston Street, Accrington, and attacked a 29-year-old man with hammers.

The victim ran off from the area.

The pair then approached the victim’s parked car and attacked it with hammers, smashing two windows and the windscreen.

A woman and a child were inside the vehicle at the time but were not injured.

DC Sarah Whittaker from East CID said: “This was a vicious assault which has resulted in a man receiving a number of injuries including a laceration to his head, a fractured cheek along with other injuries to his face and body.

"All of this was in front of his wife and three-year-old daughter.

“We think that the offenders have travelled to the area in a dark Audi. If you think you saw the vehicle before the incident, the assault itself or indeed you have any information about it at all, please make contact with us.”

You can call 01254 353868 or if you fail to get an answer, please dial 101 quoting incident reference 1128 of December 31, 2018.

Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.