Police hunt two after 'stolen car' crashes in Preston

Police are hunting for two 'males' this morning after a ' stolen car' crashed in Preston.

Officers were called to the scene on Brook Street at around 4.20am on Monday, November 27 after a blue Citroen C4 drove into a parking metre.

Police say residents in the are were woken by a loud bang. The residents saw two 'males' running off from the car.

A spokesman for the police said: "We attended after a car crashed into a street sign.

"Two males were seen making off from the scene.

"We believe the car had been taken in a burglary on November 23 from an address in Preston.

"The two males are still outstanding."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 108 of Novembere 27