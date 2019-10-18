Police hunt thief after £650 laptop is stolen in Preston city centre

Have your say

A man is wanted by police after a laptop worth £650 was stolen in Preston city centre.

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after the theft in Friargate on September 27.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more details on the theft.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help us? Do you know this man?

"We'd like to speak with him in relation to a theft of a Hewlett Packard Omen laptop worth £650 on September 27, 2019 in Friargate."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email 2848@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting 04/171372/19