Police hunt mobility scooter thief

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a mobility scooter was stolen from outside a school in Chorley.

The theft happened around 1.45pm on December 13 outside a primary school in Eaves Lane.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: "We want to speak to the man in the CCTV about the theft of a mobility scooter from outside a primary school on Eaves Lane in Chorley .

"If you know him, please e-mail 3595@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 04/25034/18."

Anyone with information can also call 101.