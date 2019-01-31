Police hunt for Preston man still wanted on prison recall

Have your say

Lancashire Police are still searching for Preston man John McKechnie after he breached licencing conditions.

McKechnie, 24, from Ashton-on-Ribble, is wanted by police on prison recall for breaching his licencing conditions.

John McKechnie

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build.

Police had previously put out an appeal for McKechnie on January 10.

McKechnie has short, dark-brown hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven.

He has links to the Larches, Savick, Ashton, Ribbleton and city centre areas.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: "We urgently need to locate this individual and strongly appeal to the public to contact police with any information that will lead to an arrest.

"We would urge people not to approach him, but instead contact police providing a clothing description if seen.

"I would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209729 or (01772) 209783 or email 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. In an emergency, call 999.