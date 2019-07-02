Police hunt for Preston man, 28, who is wanted on recall to prison

Have your say

A 28-year-old Preston man is wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching his licence.



Daniel Edmondson, formerly of Villiers Street, Plungington, was jailed in March 2018 for theft and threatening a member of the public with an offensive weapon.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build, with short, light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is clean shaven.

Edmondson, of no fixed address, is known to have links to Ashton, Plungington and Preston city centre.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 2314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternative, you can call police on 101 or 01772 209729.