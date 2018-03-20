Police hunt for notorious double-killer Stephen Bosanko

Police in Preston have launched a manhunt for notorious double killer, Stephen Bosanko.

The 37 year-old, who was previously convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and manslaughter, is wanted following two burglaries and the theft of a car, say police.

There is also a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

Officers say they have been searching for Bosanko since last summer and have warned the serial criminal to hand himself in, as they do not intend to stop looking for him.

Sgt Hesketh, of Preston police said: "Stephen, if you see this appeal, I would advise you to hand yourself in at the earliest opportunity.

"We will not stop looking for you.

Police are now asking for members of the public to help them in their search for the wanted man.

Sgt Hesketh added: "Stephen is known to frequent various pubs in the inner-Preston area, and we would ask any landlords/ladies, licencees, managers, bar staff and customers that see him to get in touch.

"If you've just seen him or otherwise know where he is at a given time, ring 999 or 01772 209 643 referencing his name.

"If you just want to pass information that might help us find him, you can email directly at 632@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or text 07816 215 583."

In 1999 Bosanko, was imprisoned for six years for the manslaughter of his childhood friend Sajad Ahmed.

The father-of-three, 22, was attacked near the Greyhound pub in London Road and suffered fatal head injuries when attacked by Bosanko, who had been out celebrating his 18th birthday .

Bosanko’s sentence was cut on appeal and he was released in less than three years, but within months he was responsible for the death of Nicola Shalloe in a car crash in 2002.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a car which Bosanko ploughed into a lamppost in Ribbleton. She died of multiple injuries in hospital.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.