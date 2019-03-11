Police hunt for Christmas reveller who blinded Lancaster bar man in drunken brawl

Have your say

New CCTV footage has emerged of a man wanted by police after a Christmas bar brawl in Lancaster.



The assault happened at the Penny bank pub in the town centre at around 8pm on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Can you help police identify this man who is wanted after an assault on a staff member at the Penny Bank pub in Lancaster at around 8pm on December 19, 2018.

Police said the pub in Penny Street would have been busy with Christmas revellers when the attack happened.

The suspect (pictured) is alleged to have launched a ferocious attack on a member of staff, causing serious eye injuries and permanent loss of vision in one eye.

A police spokesman said: "We are looking to identify the man in this photo in connection with an assault on a staff member at the Penny Bank pub in Lancaster.

"The victim of the assault received serious eye injuries and is now partially blind."

If you can help identify this man or witnessed the incident, you can contact PC 4081 Head on 101 quoting log number LC-20190211-0781 or via email 4081@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.