Police hunt Bamber Bridge flasher

Police are on the hunt for a teenage flasher.

Officers are investigating reports of an incident in the town around Station Road, between Carr Street and Kingsway.

The incident to believed to have taken place at around 8.45am and 9.15am on Sunday morning.

Officers have released a photograph showing the area where the flasher is believed to have struck and urged any witnesses to get in touch with information.

Sgt Hesketh, of Preston police, tweeted: "Did you see him? Do you have CCTV within the red ringed area? Contact PC 8868 Holt on 07966 935 290, email 8868@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting log number LC-20180128-0436."