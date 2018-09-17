Police hunt armed raiders who targeted 61-year-old man

A 61-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint in Walton-le-Dale.

Police want to speak to these three people in connection with the incident.

A man wanted in connection with the robbery

It happened at around 2.15pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 27) when a man has entered a house and made demands for money whilst holding two kitchen knives and a barbell weight to the victim’s throat.

He took £250 in cash and debit cards and demanded the victim to drive into the town centre to withdraw more money from his bank. As they have got near to the Yew Tree pub car park, the victim has pulled over and ran inside to ask someone to call the police.

The offender then made off from the area towards London Road on a bicycle which he had put inside the victim’s van.

The victim’s bank card was used a couple of days later at Tesco Express on Friargate by a man and woman. Another debit card was also used at a petrol station on New Hall Lane.

DC Sam Plummer from South CID said: “This was a nasty robbery made all the more shocking by the fact that the offender actually entered the victim’s home and forced him to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

“The victim wasn’t seriously hurt, however, he was left with a small cut to his neck where the knife was held. He is understandably shaken by his ordeal.

“We need anyone who knows the people in these images to come forward and speak to us. If you recognise them, please get in touch.”

You can email Sam.Plummer@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01257 246176. If you fail to get an answer you can ring 101 quoting crime number SA1818098.